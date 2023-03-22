Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish fans accused of ruining gigs for singing too loudly

Fans could not be more excited that Taylor Swift is on tour again.

So much so that a debate has erupted online about the proper screaming etiquette while attending Swift’s concert so as not to ruin the experience for others.

As people gear up to attend The Era’s Tour, fans of Swift (also known as Swifties) are sharing their past experiences at her concerts on TikTok and Twitter.

In many of the videos, people can be heard screaming so loudly that people listening to the videos cannot hear Swift singing.

“I will 100% be screaming my heart out,” TikTok user erinnslifexo captioned their video.

Commenters agreed, saying they couldn’t wait to be singing along to Swift’s songs.

“My mom won’t be able to hear ANYTHING after because I’ll be screaming so loud,” one person wrote.

“I’ll be on my damn knees screaming and going crazy because it’s my first time seeing her live,” another person said.

Another TikToker, who goes by sophienbradley posted a video from Swift’s Reputation Tour where they screamed so loudly, they were asked to be quiet.

“The last time I saw Taylor on tour the mom next to us asked us if we could calm down because we were scaring her 7 year old,” sophienbradley wrote.

While some commenters agreed with the TikToker’s level of energy, others thought it was inconsiderate.

“But keep in mind that there is a difference between having fun & singing and then being so loud it affects people around you and they can’t hear her over you,” one commenter wrote.

“There’s such thing as concert etiquette tho,” another person commented.

Similar discourse has bubbled up at popular concerts like Billie Eilish, where fans have become angry at others for signing so loudly they can’t hear the artist.

A TikTok video where a person complained about an audience member ruining their videos from Eilish’s concert went viral.

