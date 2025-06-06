NFL legend Aaron Rodgers has announced a new deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers – only, people can’t get over the timing…

Rodgers, who is a four-time NFL MVP and one of the most celebrated quarterbacks in the game, ended months of “will he or won’t he” speculation by announcing the move.

There have been rumours of a deal for a long time, especially after Rodgers even visited the team’s facility in late March by driving in undercover to see the set up there.

It’s massive news for NFL fans, but people can’t help but be distracted by the timing – given that the announcement which they’ve waited months for coincided with the President of the United States and the world’s richest man going back and forth in a messy social media feud.

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have had a major falling out over Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” and began hurling insults at each other online on Thursday (June 5). Not only that, but Musk claimed that Trump is in the ‘Epstein files’ .

NFL fans reacted to news itself and the rather unfortunate timing of the news on social media - with one claiming Rodgers would be unhappy about the timing.

Others poked fun at the announcement coming the same time as the very public feud.

