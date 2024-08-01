Emma Raducanu has subtly thrown shade at Judy Murray’s comments over her Wimbledon mixed doubles withdrawal with Andy Murray last month.

In July, the mother of British tennis veteran Andy Murray was criticised for her “sarcasm” after Raducanu decided to pull out of the mixed doubles tournament at Wimbledon in what would have been Murray’s final Wimbledon appearance of his career.

Judy called Raducanu’s decision “astonishing” , but later backtracked alleging her comment was simply “sarcasm” that had been misunderstood.

In a press conference at the time, Raducanu told reporters she had not seen what had been said but suggested that Judy probably “didn’t mean it”.

Now, it seems Raducanu is throwing a jibe of her own as she responded to a comment on Instagram echoing the word “astonishing”.

Raducanu posted a series of pictures from a tournament in Washington, DC where she is currently playing. American tennis player Frances Tiafoe commented, “Mixed…..” – an apparent suggestion that the pair should play mixed doubles together.

Responding to Tiafoe, Raducanu replied, “Astonishing” along with the crying laughing face emoji. Fans quickly noted it was extremely reminiscent of Judy’s words.

Raducanu’s 'swipe' at Murray didn’t go unnoticed, with tennis commentator Chris Goldsmith posting screengrabs to X/Twitter.

“One thing about Emma is that she will always clap back sooner or later,” one fan replied.

Another said: “She’s funny [as hell] for that.”

