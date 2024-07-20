How to watch Jake Paul v Mike Perry fight: When it starts, who's fighting and more

Jake Paul is set to fight Mike Perry at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on July 20 - here's everything you need to know about who is fighting, what time the fight starts and how you can watch it.

Paul was due to fight former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in Arlington, Texas in the first fight to ever be live streamed on Netflix but the fight was postponed to November after Tyson sustained a health scare and had to delay on medical grounds.

Paul is fighting Mike Perry instead, a former UFC and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) competitor.

Perry has performed strongly since switching to BKFC and will be looking to hand Paul a second loss in his professional career (9-1).

Paul will be hoping this strengthens his bid to become a champion in the sport.

In the press conference ahead of the fight, Paul called all MMA fighters "b*****s" and saying they "can't box" after Conor McGregor called him a "little dweeb of a thing".

A brawl descended during the face-off.

When is the Jake Paul Mike Perry fight?

The main card is scheduled to start at 2am BST on July 21 (6pm PT / 8pm CT / 9pm ET on July 20).

The main event ring walks are expected around 5am BST on July 21 (9pm PT and 11pm CT on July 20, 12am ET on July 21).

How can I watch the Jake Paul Mike Perry fight?

The whole event will be streamed live on DAZN pay-per-view across the world.

In the UK, the cost of the fight is £19.99 and it's priced at $64.99 in America.

Who else is fighting?

This is the full card (subject to change):

Jake Paul v Mike Perry (cruiserweight)

Amanda Serrano v Stevie Morgan (women's super-lightweight)

H20 Sylve v Lucas Bahdi (lightweight)

Tony Aguilar v Corey Marksman (lightweight)

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr v Uriah Hall (cruiserweight)

Shadasia Green v Natasha Spence (women’s super middleweight)

Julio Solis v TBA (lightweight)

Alexis Chaparro v Kevin Hill (middleweight)

Angel Barrientes v Edwin Rodriguez (super-bantamweight)

Ariel Perez v Dane Guerrero (light-heavyweight)

