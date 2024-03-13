Jake Paul says Mike Tyson was not his first choice for Netflix fight

It’s one of the most talked-about fights of the year already, but the origins of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson are being debated by the key figures involved.

It comes as Paul’s brother, Logan, claimed he was offered the chance to fight Tyson first – something Jake disputes.

Jake also revealed that Tyson had not been his first choice, and that there wasn't enough money on the line to convince his first choice Tommy Fury.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, Logan spoke to fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI and said: "I said no to fighting Mike Tyson. I was offered, yeah I was offered it, but not on Netflix and not for a big a** bag.

"It was just like an, 'Oh, this could be a real fight.' Because I've been asked before, I'm sure you have too, 'Do you think you could beat Mike Tyson?' "And my answer was and will be, 'Yes.' I just think he's too old, bro. He's senile."

In turn, those comments were then discussed by his brother Jake while he was talking to streamer Adin Ross – and Jake dismissed them.

Jake said: "Yeah, which is also not true. We're the ones that brought the deal to Mike Tyson.

"So I don't know why he would say that. Me and Most Valuable Promotions and my partner Nakisa struck a deal with Netflix and then went to other fighters to get them involved."

Revealing which person he had initially wanted to fight, Jake said: "It started with Tommy Fury, he wanted more money and there wasn't more money.

"Then we went to Mike Tyson and after like months of talking, got him to be down to fight, and so Mike Tyson wasn't offering people deals. So I don't know what he's talking about."

Jake lost in the ring to Tommy Fury in February last year, but the 27-year-old has won the three fights he’s had since against other opponents.

It was previously announced that Paul is facing Tyson in a fight that will be streamed on Netflix on July 20. By the time the fight takes place, Tyson will be 58.

The fight has grabbed the attention of millions, but boxer Derek Chisora has made claims about the fight which might change people’s perception.

According to the heavyweight boxer, the fight will see both competitors wear headgear and gloves which are bigger than the usual 18oz size.

