Jake Paul hits out at 'snakes' in boxing after beating Mike Tyson

Jake Paul has lashed out at "snakes in boxing" on social media after winning his fight against former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

On November 16, Paul beat Tyson by unanimous decision in the highly anticipated and controversial boxing match at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas which viewers said failed to live up to expectations.

At the end of the eight rounds, the judges scored 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73 in favour Paul who paid respect to Tyson when he dropped his gloves before the final bell and bowed to him.

Since then, in a Tweet on November 17, Paul lashed out at people he perceived to be "snakes" in the sport.

Paul posted: "So many snakes in boxing. Smile in your face and then run their mouth in the background. We don't need you. We getting rid of you."

During the final two rounds of the Paul v Tyson fight, boos could be heard from the crowd who appeared to be dissatisfied with the contest.

Drake and Conor McGregor lost a lot of money having backed Tyson to win and both fighters have been suspended after the match.

Names are flying around as to who Paul will take on next.

