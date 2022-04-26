McLaren unveils life-size F1 car model using 288,315 Lego bricks

McLaren has unveiled a life-size model of one of its F1 cars made entirely out of Lego.

288,315 bricks were used to create the masterpiece, which features logo detailing and fully rimmed tyres.

Mini versions of 42141 are available for customers to buy (and build) from Lego, and the car brand has previously built a full-size 720S back in 2017.

The latest one, however, took 1,900 hours to put together, and while the engine doesn’t actually work, it does have movable mechanics including steering.

