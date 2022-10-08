England defeated the USA in a friendly match against the world champions at Wembley Stadium last night (October 7) in front of 76,893 fans.
After winning the Women's Euro 2022 tournament this summer, the Lionesses continued their unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman with a 2-1 win, but it wasn't without some nail-biting drama.
The home side went ahead after just 10 minutes thanks to a goal from Manchester City winger Lauren Hemp.
Near the half-an-hour mark, the USA's Sophia Smith scored an equaliser.
However, a high boot on the face of Lucy Bronze caused the VAR monitor to be checked by referee Riem Hussein where England was awarded a penalty in the 33rd minute which Georgia Stanway put in the back of the net to make it 2-1.
\u201cGOOOAAALLL for England \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\n\nGeorgia Stanway redeems her earlier mistake by slotting in from the spot \ud83d\udc4f\u201d— ITV Football (@ITV Football) 1665171611
Though the action didn't stop there as the USA had a goal disallowed in the 37th minute for narrowly being offside.
Throughout the match, each side had different opportunities to score but more drama (and controversy) came in the 81st minute when the USA was awarded a penalty for handball which was ultimately overturned by Hussein after she checked the VAR monitor.
After the match, England boss Wiegman said: "That was really intense, just what we wanted
"USA played as we expected, they gave us hard times sometimes. I thought we played well in moments, better first half than second."
\u201c"We're in a very good place"\n\nEngland boss Sarina Wiegman has high hopes for the World Cup next year \ud83d\udcc8\u201d— Sky Sports News (@Sky Sports News) 1665211583
It was also put to Wiegman whether her team are now favourites going into next year's World Cup after defeating the World Champions.
"The target is there all the time!" she said.
"Whatever happens we know this is just a starting point for the World Cup, but it shows you are at a very high level."
Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright who commentated on the match praised Sophia Smith's performance and described the match as a "fantastic result" for the Lionesses.
\u201cSophia Smith is going to feast at international level. Great to watch her live. \n\nFantastic result @Lionesses \u2665\ufe0f\u2665\ufe0f\u201d— Ian Wright (@Ian Wright) 1665178196
Labour leader Keir Starmer attended the game and congratulated the Lionesses on "a tough game, but deserved winners."
\u201cGreat to be back at Wembley cheering on the European champions!\n\nCongratulations to the @Lionesses, a tough game but deserved winners.\u201d— Keir Starmer (@Keir Starmer) 1665177108
Dawn Butler, Labour MP for Brent Central posted a video of herself watching the match from the crowd at Wembley Stadium.
"Lovely match...well done @Lionesses," she tweeted.
\u201cLovely match... well done @Lionesses \ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffe\u201d— Dawn Butler MP\u270a\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udc99 (@Dawn Butler MP\u270a\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udc99) 1665181967
Fans of the Lionness also took to social media to applaud their performance.
\u201cChampions of Europe beat the CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD! England women stay winning, up the Lionesses!\u201d— Aisha Malik-Smith (@Aisha Malik-Smith) 1665177524
\u201cbest night supporting the lionesses yet again \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\u201d— siobhan (@siobhan) 1665177926
\u201cThe pride and elation the @Lionesses bring is absolutely unmatched. \n\nThis team makes my heart so full \ud83d\ude0d\u201d— Abi (@Abi) 1665215283
\u201cI don\u2019t ever want anyone telling me that \u2018women\u2019s football\u2019 just isn\u2019t as fast or exciting as the men\u2019s ever again. #ENGvUSA #phew \ud83c\udf89 #Lionesses\u201d— Beverley Clack \ud83d\udc08 \ud83d\udcda\ud83e\uddf6\ud83c\udf39\ud83c\udf33\ud83c\udfcf\ud83d\udc80 (@Beverley Clack \ud83d\udc08 \ud83d\udcda\ud83e\uddf6\ud83c\udf39\ud83c\udf33\ud83c\udfcf\ud83d\udc80) 1665172427
\u201c2-1 win against the World Champions under the Wembley arch \ud83e\udd29\n\nThe @Lionesses are something else \ud83d\udd25 \n\n#Lionesses #USWNT\u201d— Louise (@Louise) 1665217584
Another key moment from the match day included the surviving players of the first England women’s international squad from 1972 being awarded bespoke historic caps by captain Leah Williamson and ex-England player Jill Scott who retired after the Euros this summer.
\u201cA special moment. \ud83e\udde2\n\nMembers of our 1972 squad received their bespoke England caps tonight, presented to them by @JillScottJS8 and @leahcwilliamson! \ud83e\udd1d\u201d— Lionesses (@Lionesses) 1665173171
While both England and the USA came together before kick-off to stand in solidarity with sexual abuse victims as the two teams stood behind a banner that read "Protect the Players."
Players of England and USA pose for a photograph with a banner reading 'Protect the Players' prior to the Women's International Friendly match between England and USA at Wembley Stadium on October 07, 2022 in London, EnglandPhoto by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)
The powerful moment came after an inquiry found "systemic" abuse and misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).
During the match, players could also be seen wearing teal armbands to spread this important message.
