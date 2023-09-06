Rachel Riley calls for Man Utd to act amid 'heinous' Antony abuse allegations

Rachel Riley has slammed Manchester United amid the Antony abuse allegations and has urged the club to involve domestic abuse experts in its processes.

The Countdownco-presenter and lifelong Man Utd fan previously said she would no longer support the Premier League side if they allowed Mason Greenwood to return, following prosecutors dropping his attempted rape case in February.

Now, Antony's ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin claimed the Brazil international attacked her while she was pregnant and threatened to kill her.

She also alleges threatened to throw her from the moving vehicle at speed.

Antony, who has been dropped by his national team, has since released a statement in response, denying the allegations made by Cavallin.

"I can say with tranquillity … that I am innocent of the accusations that have been made."

"My relationship with Ms Gabriela was tumultuous, with insults [made] on both sides, but never did I commit any act of physical aggression.

"Therefore, I vehemently deny these accusations and [would like] to make it clear that I remain willing to clear up whatever is necessary to Brazilian authorities.”

Manchester United has not yet released a statement on the matter, but Riley has made her feelings clear in a recent tweet.

“Is anyone doing any due diligence on these players?" Riley asked.

"Heinous stuff described in these accusations. This time domestic abuse experts need to be involved in the club’s processes."

At the time of writing, Antony remains available for selection.

Manchester United recently came under fire for how they handled the Mason Greenwood situation which later resulted in the 21-year-old's loan move to Spanish side Getafe.

