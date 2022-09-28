Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman tell fans how Wolverine is still alive in Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been teasing Deadpool 3 in a funny clip explaining how Wolverine is still alive.

The character died in 2017 film Logan, however, Reynolds insists that was set in the future.

“Logan takes place in 2029, totally separate thing, not touching that…” he joked, before the clip quickly cuts to a dub of Wham's 'Wake Me Up' drowning out their voices.

What a bunch of teases.

Deadpool 3 is rumoured to be released in September 2024.

