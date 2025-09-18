TikTokers share their simple pleasures in 1 girl, 10 obsessions trend

From the 'Great Lock In' to tiffins, to sharing rare aesthetics, there's always something new taking over TikTok.

For the latest one making rounds on the app, women and girls are sharing all the different things they love as part of a new "1 girl, 10 obsessions" photo trend.

To do the trend, you create a slideshow comprising 10 things you love, and the first photo is a photo of yourself with the text "1 girl. 10 obsessions" as the introduction.

These obsessions can be anything from your favourite colour, hobby, landscape, or even the type of music you're into.

Here are some of the most popular posts from the TikTok trend - posted by @maaar.vzzz and @natashxh...

Viral examples from the '1 girl, 10 obsessions TikTok trend TikTok/natashxh TikToker @natashxh went viral with her take on the rising TikTok trend, where she shared her obsessions, including books, tea, cats, music, sunsets, jellycats, nails, TV shows, Homesense trips, and outfits. Her slideshow has over 630,000 views and 92,000 likes, at the time of writing.

TikTok/maaar.vzzz Creator @maaar.vzzz shared her obsessions, which are music, flowers, things that bring nostalgia back, books, precious sunsets, dark red, nails, lip products, cats, and watching movies (with Twilight as an example). Since posting, the photos have received over 5.1 million views and 928,000 likes.





