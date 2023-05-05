British woman brutally states why Americans have no right to comment on Chinese food

A British woman has put a savage end to the Chinese takeaway debate by laying out precisely why Americans have no right to comment on our food.

The bizarre debate, between Americans and the Brits, over our beloved Chinese takeaways erupted after a TikTok of an American woman slating the popular cuisine went viral.

In the clip, she seemed baffled as to how some absolute classics like curry sauce, chow mein and chips could be considered real Chinese.

Now, TikToker Zion Davidson has single-handedly ended the debate by plainly pointing out the hypocrisy of Americans commenting on our food.

First, she addressed the issue of Americans questioning why we simply call it a “Chinese” rather than “Chinese food”.

She argued: “You lot (Americans) need everything spelled out for you like it’s your first day learning English.”

Davidson continued with receipts, saying: “In the UK – ‘horse riding’. In America – ‘horseback riding’. Please, where else are you supposed to mount that beast?”

Next, she confirmed that we all know Chinese takeaway food in the UK is not authentic, suggesting: “No one is taking a bite of prawn toast dipped in curry sauce and thinking, ‘Just like in Beijing’.”

For the most savage takedown, Davidson expertly took aim at the state of food standards in America.

“The audacity of [Americans] to come at any other country about their food choices. The quality of your produce should not be allowed to exist.

“My grandad is fresher than your produce and he died in 2008.”

The incredible clip has been viewed over 3.1 million times and people have praised Davidson for shutting down the debate with classic British humour.

One person commented: “She GAGGEDDDDDD THEM HARD OMG. I love the Brits. British sarcasm is the best in the world and I absolutely stand by that.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, the new Prime Minister,” another wrote.

Someone else said: “You are the winner. The debate is over. Every other country is on the side of the UK on this one.”

