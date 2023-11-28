Grand Theft Auto (GTA) is a hugely popular video game series where players take on the role of a city criminal and rise through the ranks of organised crime - something that one granny clearly wasn't aware of...

In a viral video posted on TikTok by Jordan Bianchi (@jordanbianchi), family members pranked their granny by showing her a car case from GTA and saying it was breaking news coverage.

"Jordan told grandma 'LOOK WHATS ON THE NEWS,'" the video caption read.



The clip zooms into the face of the stunned granny as she looks on with her mouth open in shock at the video where a car can be seen flipping several times before crashing into people in the gameplay.

Not exactly how she imagined her Thanksgiving to go...

Family members can be heard playing along with the prank as they too pretended to be shocked at what they were watching - with shouts of "No!" and "Oh my God," can be heard in the video.

Since posting the video, the clip has been viewed 12.6 million times, along with 2.2 million likes, as people have also taken to the comments section to share their thoughts, jokes and similar experiences with family members.

One person said: "One time my dad watched an an entire game of NBA 2k thinking it was real."

"Grandma ain’t ready for GTA 6," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "This is so scary tho… how do they think that’s real?"

"I was there and can confirm it was nuts," a fourth person joked.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.