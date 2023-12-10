'German Shepherd husband' gets ruthlessly mocked online

You've likely heard of the term "Golden Retriever boyfriend", often a fun, loveable, perhaps slightly dim, boyfriend that many seem to want these days. But one TikTok user declared she, instead, had a "German Shepard husband", and Twitter didn't take long to mock her.

TikTok user @viviankkjh shared a video of her husband preparing food with a text overlay that read: "I don't have a golden retriever husband, I have a German Shepard husband. He's not super energetic or super friendly but he's loyal.

"He doesn't like strangers and he calls me on my bull****. He would bite anyone who tried to hurt me. He gives me tough love when I need it but will be the first to comfort me when I'm sad. He doesn't like a lot of people but he loves his 'people' more than anything. Get a German Shepard husband."



@viviankkjh And I wouldn’t have him any other way. 🖤 #husband #germanshepherd #family

Whilst on TikTok, Vivian seemed to reach the right audience, with many comments reading "I have a German Shepard husband too!" Twitter/X felt a bit differently.

Twitter/X account @Josh Lekach shared a screenshot from the TikTok "This is what ALL women (who aren't on birth control) want", and basically everyone disagreed.

"When you're trying to describe a German Shepard and accidentally describe a Chihuahua," wrote one user.

Whilst another joked, "I actually have a pug husband (inadequate lungs, prone to night terrors, God's mistake)."

Some German Shepard owners weighed in on what an actual German Shepard Husband would do:

One user joked that tweet and video suggest "birth control makes you better at decision making."

