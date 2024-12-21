Everyone's feeling nostalgic with the latest Google Earth TikTok trend

People are feeling nostalgic about their childhood homes after taking part in a new TikTok trend which sees them post a street view of their old place from Google Earth or Maps.

Known as the "Google Earth trend" on the platform, people use the app's Street View tool to search for their address from when they were younger and then screenshot images of the property.

They then upload the series of snaps to TikTok and share some of their precious memories they have from living at their childhood home - this memory is often from when the Google Earth photo was taken.

It all started when TikToker @bladehall posted a photo slideshow of his home and shared in on-screen text: "And somewhere on Google Earth I'm still 17. It's summer, I'm back in my childhood neighborhood. No worries", and it now has over 902,000 views.

TikTok/bladehall

This sparked more people to post photos of their childhood home from Google Earth.

One particular post that went viral with over 3.2m views was from TikToker @itsleeuhhh who shared a snap of the front of her old house.

TikTok/tsleeuhhh

"Someone on Google Earth it's 2011, I'm 17 having a first date in my driveway," she wrote, and added in the next slide "& somewhere else in 2016 my dad is still taking out the trash (RIP), and in the third slide she added: "And my momma is still coming home from work in 2017 (RIP) (This trend destroyed me).

Meanwhile, people in the comments section have been sharing how they also had a go at looking up their childhood homes and shared some heartbreaking memories.

One person wrote: "Our Google Maps picture hasn’t been updated since 2008. I would have been 8. You can still see our playhouse in the yard and bikes in the driveway".

"Mine just at 2007 but even seeing what it used to look like, recognizing the cars, the neighbors yard… just that made me cry," another person said.

Someone else added: "My dog has been seen on Google waiting on the steps for me to come home from school for 13 years now. She passed away 6 years ago."

"I had a boyfriend that passed away & his car is still in my driveway on Google Maps," a fourth person commented.

With people sharing cherished memories of loved ones who they have lost, others have been noting how this trend has made them emotional.

TikToker @savhalbs posted: "I cannot handle this Google Earth trend. Every video makes me want to sob my eyes out," which has over 2.5m views.

"The nostalgia is CRIPPLING," she added in the caption.

@savhalbs The nostalgia is CRIPPLING #googleearth





