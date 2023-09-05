An influencer has taken to TikTok to debunk rumours that she had passed away after she received condolence messages.

Julia Ernst (@juliascaesar69) took to the video platform to confirm that she is very much alive, and posted a clip on her spam account to inform her followers.

It comes after Ernst's recent video has comments underneath that included: “Fly high Julia” and “It’s like she’s still here”.

In the video, she said: "Guys, I didn’t die. Guys, I’m right here," and added in the caption: "STOP SPREADING THIS."

However, at the end of the TikTok, Ernst seemed not to take the comments too seriously as she noted she can make a "really good frowny face."









In the comments sections, Ernst's followers continued the morbid joke.





In the comments sections, Ernst's followers continued the morbid joke.

One person wrote: "Sometimes I can still hear her voice."

Someone else added: "They’re posting drafts now she will be missed fly high," to which Ernst replied: "NO IM ALIVE IM ALIVE."

"That looks like the face of a VERY sad ghost R.I.P Julia," a fourth person commented.

Since the banter from her fans, Ernst has continued posting regularly on TikTok.

