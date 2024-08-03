TikTok's 'just give me my money' trend explained

If you've been on TikTok in the past few days you might have seen numerous videos of people taking part in a trend called 'just give me my money' but what's it all about?

Recently we've seen people take on fashion, travel and even trends revolving around sunscreen. Still, the latest gimmick sweeping the popular video app is a light-hearted prank that anyone and their friends can do.

All you need is a small group of friends to form a circle or line and repeat the phrase 'just give me my money' in a funny voice. Everyone involved in the video says the phrase and receives an enthusiastic round of applause from the others.

Except things go awry when it comes to the one participant that isn't involved in the prank. After they say the line, everyone else involves has a very awkward response and doesn't applaud.

The trend has gone viral on TikTok in the past few days with even Will Smith taking part in one video.

@.worldofy Why is this so funny #typ #foryou #foryoupage #trend #comedy #givememymoney #mum #sisters #challenge #willsmith





It's not obvious where the trend originated but many have claimed that top streamer Kai Cenat started it earlier this year during a broadcast with American rapper DreamDoll.

@vrewls just gimme my money #kaicenat #dreamdoll #fyp

Some think that it came from a scene in the 2002 movie 'Paid in Full'.

@thewrldd Just gimme my money#real #fyp #kaicenat #amp#gimmemymoney #paidinfull





Either way, people are having a lot of fun with the trend.

@charmiejanee Mum and dad just wants their money please 🤣 #justgivememymoney #prank #filipinoparents #filipinofamily





