'Planet of the Bass' might be the best parody song you hear this year

Eurodance appears to have taken over the whole of social media as comedian Kyle Gordon’s parody song 'Planet of the Bass' goes viral.

The song has led to a rare moment of unification across social media as people revel in the song that takes its inspiration from 90s pop acts like La Bouche and Aqua.

Gordon’s video has been viewed over 3.5 million times and text overlaying the clip described it as “Every European Dance Song in the 1990s”.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The parody track itself is called 'Planet of the Bass (feat. DJ Crazy Times & Ms. Biljana Electronica)' and people have been loving it.

It features an upbeat tempo, a lot of synths and grammatically incorrect lyrics, mimicking the sound and feel of 'Barbie Girl' by Aqua with a female vocalist and a male vocalist with a deep, raspy voice.

Lyrics include: “Danger and dance, clapping the hands, when we out in the space, on the planet of the bass.”

@kylegordonisgreat Planet of the Bass (feat. DJ Crazy Times & Ms. Biljana Electronica) #djcrazytimes #eurodance #90s #dancemusic #edm #funny #funnyvideos #funnytiktok





The song has even captured the attention of some industry experts, with Mark Harris, a former entertainment journalist admitting this track would have taken off.

Harris tweeted: “I was at Entertainment Weekly when this would have been a hit, and in 1997 we absolutely would have given these two a full page with a photo shoot and a very short story that tried to get around the fact that they spoke no English.”

The band Aqua also commented on the TikTok, writing: “Wait, is this play about us???”

Another referenced a lyric that is gaining a lot of traction online, writing: “I want a ‘Women are my favourite guy’ t-shirt.”

“Eurovision is calling,” someone else hinted.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.