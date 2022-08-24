Woman with 'phobia' of Michael Jackson goes viral for panic at tribute act

A woman with a 'phobia' of Michael Jackson is going viral for all the right reasons, for her 'iconic' reaction to a tribute act of the king of pop.

Ruby Marriott was filmed by sister, Macey, as their family watched the impersonator in a bar, and it's clear she wasn't enjoying it at all.

Shaking her head and crying, she was consoled by others at the table as the entertainer danced and performed 'Thriller' in the background.

Sorry Ruby, we're having a giggle at this one.

