Prince William can add science assistant to his royal resume after he teamed up with TikTok science content creator, Big Manny for a new video.

The 27-year-old - real name Emanuel Wallace - has a Master’s degree in biomedical sciences and has built an platform of over 2M followers on TikTok where he posts videos of himself doing various science experiments.

In his latest video, he was joined by the Prince of Wales who helped him in extracting DNA from a strawberry, and this content was film on Wednesday (January 29) when he visited 2024 Earthshot Prize finalist NatureMetric in Surrey.

“I’m Manny’s beautiful assistant by the way,” Prince William informed the viewers in the clip, as they place a strawberry into a ziplock bag and crushed it to release its cell contents.

They then used sea salt (neutralises the DNA) and washing up liquid (break down the lipids and proteins) and water to make the extraction solution which is then poured into the ziplock bag to mix with the strawberry.

This mixture is then strained into a beaker and poured into a test tube where rubbing alcohol is added to cause the DNA to precipate from the solution.

Wallace then shoes the camera a close up of the white gloopy texture that is strawberry DNA.

"Prince William and I extracted the DNA from a strawberry. I went to NatureMetrics today to find out how they’re extracting environmental DNA from soil, rivers and the air to learn more about the world and help protect nature," Wallace wrote in the caption.







Since sharing the educational video with the special guest, Wallace's video has gone viral with over 4M views, as people in the comments couldn't believe he had royal assistance from his latest experiment.

One person said: "PAUSE?? IS THAT PRINCE WILLIAM??"

"I LITERALLY BLINKED TWICE TO CONFIRM WHAT I WAS SEEING," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "What type of crossover episode is this?"

"No one can top this collab in the UK," a fourth person commented.

Elsewhere, Prince of Wales celebrates Aston Villa’s historic win against Bayern Munich, and King congratulates military crews on ‘gallant’ 3,000-mile row across Atlantic.

