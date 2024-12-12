What is the 'Sofia dance' trend on TikTok?

Sofia Richie has gone viral for her effortlessly smooth dance moves and has started a new TikTok dance trend as a result.

It all began when her friend and content creator Jake Shane posted a video of them dancing together on Thanksgiving to the trending song 'Messy' by Lola Young.

The 14-second clip sees Jake began to move to the music and is then joined by Sofia who comes into the shot and can be seen two-stepping and singing along to the song lyrics:

"'Cause I'm too messy and then I'm too f***ing clean/You told me get a job then you ask where the hell I've been/And I'm too perfect 'til I open my big mouth."

In the video, the 26-year-old daughter of singer Lionel Richie is sporting a slickback bun, black sunglasses, with large dangle earrings and a long maxi dress.









@octopusslover8 happy thanksgiving @Sofia Richie Grainge

Since sharing the video, it has received more than 23.5m views where people in the comments section praised how smooth Sofia's dance moves were and loved her style too.

One person said: "She’s just soooo smooth with it."

"The lighting, accessories, lipgloss, the outfit, and smoothness of it all," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Is this the dance everyone is talking about."

"Literally come back and watch this video ATLEAST once a day,' a fourth person commented.

Now, people are having a go at copying Sofia's dance and it appears to have bucked a trend.

TikToker @manondevelderx received 1m views on a video of her doing the dance on a street in New York.





@manondevelderx I don’t know what this is but I like the song

While @isabellanikk shared her attempt at the dance and described as her "Roman Empire" that she thinks about all the time.





@alone.pierre posted a video of herself trying out the dance trend while sipping her coffee as she wrote in the caption: "new fav dance unlocked" and the video has nearly 7m views.





@alone.pierre new fav dance unlocked #sofiarichie #jakeshane #messy

Some are confused as to what the big deal is about the dance, with some noting how Sofia simply has rhythm.

"I think people keep forgetting her dad is LIONEL RICHIE. Of course she has rhythm," one person posted.

Another person wrote: "She's just moving to the rhythm what".

"I’m so confused, what’s the dance?" someone else asked.

Elsewhere, people are injuring themselves trying out the Superman trend on social media.

