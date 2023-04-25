Sofia Richie wore a £10 mascara at her multi-million dollar wedding

Sofia Richie's grand Eden Roc wedding to Elliot Grainge in the south of France has been dubbed the celebrity wedding of the year, but despite its opulent nature, the bride opted for a slightly-more budget makeup look on the day.

Makeup artist Pati Dubroff shared the products she used on Richie to create her perfect summery glow, with one of the key features being a hugely-popular £10 mascara.

Maybelline's Lash Sensational mascara is a cult classic, and helps capture even the tiniest of lashes for a more elongated, feathery look.

Grab it before it sells out.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters