Joe Jonas admits he's been to Wetherspoons - and gives savage review

Joe Jonas has shocked fans by admitting that he's been to British pub chain Wetherspoons - and let's just say he isn't into it.

The Jonas brother appeared on Heart Radio with his siblings when he made the confession that despite being an A-lister, he has graced one of the pubs' sticky carpets.

"Um. I liked other places. Let’s just say it wouldn’t be my first go-to", he admitted.

The chat was inspired by the group's visit to waffle houses when they were younger, and compared the culture to that of a Spoons.

