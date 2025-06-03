Social media is a hub of inspiration when it comes to things to do - whether it's inspiration for a dinner party you're throwing at home, a new pottery class in your city, or the best new eatery that you haven't discovered yet.

We're all guilty of it - scrolling through our TikTok FYPs liking every restaurant, destination, or activity video vowing we'll go - and then letting it disappear into the abyss and forgetting we ever saw it. Naturally, we're then riddled with FOMO two million views later when it's booked out for months in advance *cough* Tom's Pasta *cough*.

So that's it, we're holding you accountable.

This is every location that's popped up on our FYP in June 2025 that you need to add to your list of plans - all in one place...

Europe

Dua Lipa's guide to Copenhagen

@thistimelastweek She steered us well @Dua Lipa #cph #copenhagenfood #copenhagenfoodguide





If there's two things we love, it's exploring new places, and Dua Lipa - so what could be better than bringing them together? Dua Lipa's guide to Copenhagen is going viral as she's done all the planning for you. Start out at Barr for the "best schnitzel of all time", before heading over to Pompette wine bar, and finishing out with the "best chicken sandwich" at Poulette next door.

Scorpios, Mykonos

The summer season has officially begun, and so has the annual online chatter about one of Mykonos' biggest and most exclusive beach clubs, Scorpios. It's legendary in its own right, playing host to some of the world's biggest DJs every week and providing the perfect Instagram beach backdrop. However, it's gaining extra attention online right now after influencer, Ashtin Earle, claims she wasn't allowed in for her dinner reservation with no explanation. We'll leave that one up to the jury...

UNVRS, Ibiza

@lissylubeck tbf they did slap 🍗😮‍💨 #ibiza #unvrs #fyp @[UNVRS]

It's been a long time in the making, and at the start of June, the world's first hyperclub, UNVRS, opened its doors in Ibiza. Since then it's become a hub for content creators, taking us behind-the-scenes of its many secret rooms and passages. Of course, the space, production, and the lineup (which on its opening night consisted of Carl Cox, Jamie Jones, and Michael Bibi to name but a few) have already made it a go-to destination for party lovers. Nonetheless, TikTok has been raising its eyebrows over the addition of some €80 caviar-covered chicken tenders to the menu inside...

UK

Cow cuddling at Dumble Farm, Yorkshire

@gainswithjen_ who needs therapy when you can cuddle a cow instead 🐮 @Dumble Farm Highland Cows #highlandcow #cows #cowcuddling #dumblefarm #animalsoftiktok #animal

Who needs therapy when you can cuddle a cow? That's the question that's being asked by everyone who has visited Dumble Farm in Beverly, East Riding Of Yorkshire for their cow cuddling experience. As with anything that blows up on TikTok, all of their upcoming sessions are fully booked, but once you reach the top of the waitlist, you'll be able to snuggle, brush, and play with the farm's family of Highland cows for the price of £96 - although we'd argue hugging animals is priceless.

Paddy Wok, Deptford





@evieeatsout This is @PADDY WOK in Deptford 📍 #london #londonfood #spicebag #irishfood #londontiktok #londonrestaurants #food #foodblogger

London's Irish community mean business, and they don't play when it comes to getting a taste of home in the capital. Many have tried and failed to find the ultimate spice bag in the city (that's shredded salt and chilli chicken, chips, peppers, and various spices to us mere mortals), but TikTok has definitively decided The Paddy Wok in Deptford is the place to go. You're welcome.

Tiramisu window, Hyde Park

@theholygrub Tiramisu from a little window near Hyde Park, had us feeling like we're in Florence 💗 opening 17th May!! Perfect for a sunny weekend in London ☀️ secret layers! Preorder up to 2 days in advance via @_secretlayers instagram! Open from 12pm Sat/Sun, W23BX Brook mews north #food #cooking #instafood #holygrub #baking #foodbible #foodie #foodblogger #delicious #tiramisu #tiramisuwindow #tiramisulondon

The only thing better than a summer's day walk through London is one that ends with tiramisu being served out of a tiny hatch. This tiramisu window located close to Hyde Park has everyone rushing for a slice of creamy dessert while out and about, so that despite the questionable weather, things feel a little more... Italian. And that's always better, right? It's very understated - don't expect to find them on social media or boast any fancy gimmicks - it's literally a window in the wall. Get there early to avoid the queues now TikTok has got hold of it...





A hidden roof garden at the Southbank Centre, London

@ashiavibes Only posting bc ik this won’t go viral 😅 x #londonlife #londonhotspots #londontiktok #rooftopbar #londonbar

If you live in a city, every green space you can access is like gold, and Londoners may well have hit the jackpot at the Southbank Centre's little-known rooftop garden and terrace that has incredible views from every angle - whether the London Eye, the Thames, or just watching over the people walking by below. There's little wonder a new video uncovering it is currently sitting at 25,000 likes...

Balfour Winery, Kent

@belandem_ This winery is only 45 minutes from london >>> your next birthday lunch sorted 🍷🍷🍷 @Balfour Winery cannot wait to come back! #winery #daytripsfromlondon

Good wine? Check. 45 minutes from London? Check. Thanks to TikTok everyone is flocking to Balfour Winery and vineyard in Kent this summer for a day away from the city, where wine education meets lots of wine drinking. You can take a self-guided tour, or do a guided tour and tasting for £70pp. There's no shortage of bottles in the bar afterwards, either. We don't need to be influenced for this one.

Crunch, Soho

@mvlondonreviews Finally tried Crunch in Soho to see if it's worth the hype. Known for their crispy, overloaded sandwiches - we had to check it out for ourselves. Portions are big, the bread is soft yet crunchy around the crust (as expected) and the fillings are stacked. Definitely one for the sandwich lovers. #crunchsoho #londonfoodie #sohoeats #londonsandwiches #foodielondon

If social media hadn't already told you enough about sandwich shop Crunch's credentials, they've just snagged a Deliveroo Restaurant Award for Independent Restaurant Of The Year, so the queues are about to get even longer. They have one site in Soho and one in Spitalfields Market, so whether you're east or west, there's an Insta-worthy sandwich just around the corner.





USA

The Forest Within, New York

@lizzy_films Free Things To Do In NYC: The Forest Within: Genesis House | Now- June 29th, Tue-Sun 11am-8pm #nyc #nycrecs #thingstodoinnyc #newyorkcity #nycfree

A lush Korean forest has just popped up in the Meatpacking District, and it's all over everyone's FYP right now. The Forest Within is an immersive wellness experience designed with Gwyneth Paltrow and floral designer Jeff Leatham, and aims to slow the senses and balance the mind through hyperrealistic greenery and flowers. Be quick on this one though, it's only open until 29 June - the content opps don't wait for anybody.

Movie nights at Bryant Park, New York

@secretnyc_ NYC PSA: Free movie nights szn is nearly upon us! Here’s the full lineup for Bryant Park’s 2025 Paramount+ Movie Nights: 🍿June 9: Pretty in Pink 🍿June 16: The Wood 🍿June 23: Kinky Boots 🍿June 30: Stand by Me 🍿July 7: Good Will Hunting 🍿July 14: Interstellar 🍿July 21: Ghost 🍿July 28: Pulp Fiction 🍿August 4: Blades of Glory 🍿August 11: The Godfather Where can I see free movies in NYC? 📍The Lawn at Bryant Park . #nyc #newyorkcity #bryantpark #freethingstodo #freethingstodoinnyc #thingstodoinnyc #thingstodo #freemovie #movienights

If there's one thing New Yorkers love, it's a meet up (just look at the Timothee Chalamet lookalike contest), and instead of sitting at home with Netflix on, Manhattan dwellers are embracing the warmer weather and heading to Bryant Park for their movie nights. They've gained a bit of a cult following online, with Pulp Fiction, Blades Of Glory, and Interstellar on the schedule for the weeks ahead. The best part? It's totally free to attend.

Taco and Tequila Festival, Brooklyn

@newyorkbucketlist Coming Saturday, June 14 🌮 Who’s in? #NYbucketlist #nycevents #williamsburgbrooklyn #williamsburg #nycthingstodo #tacos

The taco and tequila festival is returning to Brooklyn this month, so expect your FYP over the next few weeks to be pastor and guac galore. It's well-debated on TikTok where the best taco spot in NYC is, and with some of the most highly-rated taquerias (as well as some hidden gems) holding pop ups at the festival, June 14 could finally be the deciding day. Come hungry.

TAO, Hollywood

@dante.nicole.eats $1 dumpling happy hour in LA @TGHLosAngeles #eatingout #happyhour #restaurant #food #foodie #dinner #losangeles #laeats #lafoodie #taola

In cities where a good dinner out with friends can set you back hundreds of dollars, people go feral when they discover a hidden gem that can save them a pretty penny - and you can expect the line to be out the door for TAO, Hollywood, as they've introduced a $1 dumpling happy hour. It takes place every Monday through Thursday from 5pm-7pm and there's live DJ sets to set the mood. 15,000 likes can't be lying.

Rest Of World

Ski, Dubai





@kadymcdermott they are SOOO cute!!! @Ski Dubai | سكي دبي #DinnerWithPenguins

Everyone knows that Dubai does everything bigger and better, so it'll be little surprise to learn that their most recent viral excursion is dinner...with penguins. While 40 degree temperatures may not be the most conventional place to find penguins, the dinner sees you step into a cold, controlled environment, and learn about the birds while up close with them.

You can make your own mind up on the ethics behind it, however, Ski Dubai has earned certification from Global Humane for their animal welfare practices - and clearly, the internet can't get enough of it.

Lotteria, Vietnam









@angelina.pj Replying to @Angelina🤪 REVIEWING THE VIRAL LOTTERIA IN VIETNAM!!! 🍗🇻🇳🇰🇷 #lotteria #lotteriavietnam #vietnamtiktok🇻🇳 #koreanfastfood #fastfoodlife #hanoi #hochiminh #angelinacertified #ramenburger #shrimpburger

Lotteria is a fast food restaurant that has a big presence in east and southeast Asia, and just so happens to be the current go-to spot for backpacking TikTokers heading to that side of the world, sharing their love of food. It's not your typical fast food restaurant though, expect ramen burgers on the menu alongside spaghetti bolognese and milk bread.

