How to take TikTok's viral Loveprint quiz

Another day, and another quiz that's circulating on TikTok - and this time it's all about love(print).

To discover more about your relationships and love life, the loveprint test gets you to answers how you face different circumstances based on statements about love and intimacy.

Your loveprint is "an approximation of where you are now and your approach to forming relationships," according to the quiz makers Nectar.



The website added how it is supposed to help participants "get an idea of how you love, and what a relationship could look like for you."

When taking part in the quiz, participants will be asked to please rate the extent to which they agree to different statements (with six different options from "strongly agree" to "strong disagree").

Some of these statements include: "I value sharing my feelings with others as they arise," "It is important for partners to keep certain aspects of their lives private from each other," and "I am presently able to devote time to nurturing a new or current relationship."

After providing your responses, you will then find out what loveprint you are, and there are 16 different ones - AWPO, AWEO, RWPO, RWEO, AWPG, AWEG, AIPO, RWPG, AIEO, RWEG, RIPO, RIEO, AIPG, AIEG, RIPG, and RIEG.

When given a loveprint, this is then broken down reveal your communication style, partnership style, intimacy style, vulnerability style, and loveprinte number.

The quiz recently went viral after TikToker @_urbngc shared a video of herself finding our her loveprint which received 1.2m views.

To find out your loveprint, take the test here.

