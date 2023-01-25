Love Island's farmer Will thinks he 'loves' Jessie after one date

Love Island contestant Will Young seems pretty smitten with new beau Jessie, and even dropped that he's 'in love' with her after the pair went on just one date.

During last night's episode (24 January), the pair shared their first kiss during a raunchy space challenge, however, fans are still speculative of the Aussie, who notoriously coupled up with four different guys during her first stint on the dating show.

"I think I love her", the farmer told fellow contestant Lana as they laid in bed together.

