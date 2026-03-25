Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again premiered yesterday (March 24), with Charlie Cox returning in the horned mask, but he must learn to fight back from the shadows...

In this latest season, we see Daredevil gathering allies to go up against Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), the newly elected mayor of New York City, and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Fans can also expect to see some of their favourite characters with the return of Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter).

Will Daredevil appear in the new Spider-Man film?

Since the trailer dropped for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, viewers have questioned whether it has spoiled season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again.

That's because in the trailer, we see Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland) receiving a key to the city from a mayor, and it's not Fisk.

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Instead, it's Sheila Rivera (Zabryna Guevara), so it's led fans to ponder whether Kingpin's time as mayor will end before the Season 2 finale.

Guess we'll have to wait and see...

When is the release date for Season 2?

The release date for the premiere episode of season 2 is 24 March, with episodes dropping weekly every Tuesday on Disney+.

What is the release schedule?

Here is the release schedule for Daredevil season 2, which consists of eight episodes:

Episode 1 - March 24, 206

- March 24, 206 Episode 2 - March 31, 2026

- March 31, 2026 Episode 3 - April 7, 2026

- April 7, 2026 Episode 4 - April 14, 2026

- April 14, 2026 Episode 5 - April 21, 2026

- April 21, 2026 Episode 6 - April 28, 2026

- April 28, 2026 Episode 7 - May 5, 2026

- May 5, 2026 Episode 8 - May 12, 2026

Will there be a Season 3?

Good news for fans: Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again has been greenlit, and filming commences this summer, with the season scheduled for release in spring 2027.

But while we wait for the next season, there's plenty to keep fans satisfied in the meantime with the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day (31 July 2026), and Avengers: Doomsday (18 December 2026).

Elsewhere from indy100, What are critics saying about Ready or Not 2: Here I Come? and The verdict is in on Saturday Night Live's UK version.

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