The celebrities and influencers you never realised were in the Harry Potter movies

The Harry Potter films are one of those series that will be passed down through generations. Its loyal following has seen the success of a stage play, a HBO remake, an installment at Universal Studios, Hogwarts Legacy video games, and you're never too far away from a fanatic who can recite the script word-for-word.

But just how closely were they paying attention?

Sure, when you think of Harry Potter stars, your mind immediately goes to the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. Maybe even Tom Felton, too.

However, while we were busy swooning over that Robert Pattinson appearances in Goblet Of Fire, it would turn out that there were a lot more celebrity cameos than we first thought, right under our noses.

What's more, some of the biggest influencers of today started as background extras in the wizarding series.

Here's everyone that was in Harry Potter that you probably never even noticed...

Jesy Nelson

Warner Bros

Before finding fame with Little Mix when she entered The X Factor in 2011, you would never have previously noticed a young Jesy Nelson in the background of The Goblet Of Fire, when she was an extra in a school choir at the Yule Ball.

Grace Victory

Grace Victory/Warner Bros

Grace Victory is one of the UK's biggest influencers, and uses her online community to talk about motherhood, beauty, and body confidence - and she's even wrote a book. It's also a huge flex that she gets to add 'sat next to Hermione Granger in Harry Potter' to the roster too, having starred in minor roles in four films.

Regé-Jean Page





Warner Bros

You might well know him for being Bridgerton's biggest heart throb, but did you spot Regé-Jean Page in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part One? When Bill Weasley and Fleur Delacour married at the wedding of the wizarding calendar, Death Eaters made their presence known, with Page's unnamed character watching on tensely.

Ben Shephard

Getty/Warner Bros

Look closely and you might just spot British TV presenter, Ben Shephard in The Half-Blood Prince back in 2009, where he was cast as a wizard father in Diagon Alley - looking totally unrecognisable.

"Mrs S[hephard] still yearns for the long hair and full moustache," he joked when quizzed on it during an episode of This Morning.

Tom Ackerley

Getty

You might know him as Margot Robbie's husband, but before becoming a film maker, Tom Ackerley actually dabbled in being on screen himself, appearing in three films as an extra.

"When Draco pushes some kids out of the way to see Buckbeak in the third book, he pushes my husband out of the way", Robbie joked when discussing her husband's appearance in The Prisoner Of Azkaban.

What's more, apparently she had no idea he was in it until they got married.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Getty/Warner Bros

Hero has become a huge name in Hollywood throughout the last couple of years, having starred in the After film series, but he was actually a pretty big deal when he was younger too, having played a young Tom Riddle in The Half-Blood Prince. It probably helped that his uncle, Ralph Fiennes, was Voldemort.

Dani Harmer

Getty/Warner Bros

Dani Harmer is best-known for starring as Tracy Beaker in British kids show, The Story Of Tracy Beaker, and around the same time as she started filming for the CBBC hit, she could be seen in some of Harry Potter's Great Hall scenes as a Gryffindor student sitting next to Fred and George.

Julianne Hough

Getty/Warner Bros

If you look for Julianne Hough now, you'll probably find her at the Oscars or schmoozing with Hollywood's finest, but one of her starts in the acting industry was actually as an extra in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Look out for her during the big quidditch game.

