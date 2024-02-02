Meghan Markle show commissioned for spinoff pilot after huge Netflix resurgence

Suits is getting a spinoff show, and this news comes after one of the show's original stars previously said they would be happy to return with co-star Meghan Markle.

“Suits: LA” is set to follow a new character Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, who makes the big move to LA to represent some of the most powerful clients.

The plotline reads: “His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.

"All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

The series has been ordered by NBCUniversal and production is set to begin in late March in Vancouver, according to Variety.

Since the original series - starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty which ran from 2011 to 2019 on USA Network - was added to Netflix, the legal drama has seen a resurgence in popularity.

However, it has not been confirmed if any of the actors from the original show have been cast in the spin-off.

Before news of a spin-off was announced, Patrick J. Adams who played college dropout-turned-lawyer Michael Ross said he would be delighted to share the screen with Meghan Markle once again.

"I think Meghan is a fantastic actress," Patrick exclusively told E! News at the 2024 Golden Globes last month.

He also shared his thoughts on a potential return: "Let's go, I'd do it," he said. "I'm ready. Mike and Rachel in Seattle."

Adams was "totally astounded" about the Suits resurgence on Netflix.

"I'm totally astounded it's found a second life," the actor added. "I feel honored. When you walk away from a show, you think that's it and you're going to move on to something else and just to know that a whole new generation of people are finding it and loving it—loving it almost more than they loved it the first time around, it's incredible."

Meanwhile, Markle herself has commented on whether a return to acting is on the cards after leaving the profession when she married Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex.

Since then the couple have departed from their royal duties and now reside in California.

“I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not," Markle said during a Variety interview in 2022.

