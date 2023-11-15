Miriam Margolyes explains the reason she knocked back Strictly and I'm a Celebrity

Miriam Margolyes is widely considered to be a national treasure, so no doubt fans would love to see her on popular TV shows such as Strictly Come Dancing and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

But you won't catch the Harry Potter actor on those programmes as the famously outspoken Margolyes explains why she has knocked back these opportunities.

During an appearance as a guest on Waitrose’s Dish podcast to promote her new memoir Oh Miriam: Stories from an Extraordinary Life, the 82-year-old admitted she agreed to the book because "they offered me a lot of money."

"That’s true, that’s absolutely true,” she said. “When you’re old and you know that your earning potential is diminishing, you’ve got to get the money while you can.”

Margolyes is known for not holding back her opinions and revealed why she wouldn't go on Strictly and I'm a Celebrity BBC/ The Graham Norton Show

Margolyes added: "I won’t do that, what do you call it? The dancing thing..."

She was referring to BBC's popular dance show Strictly Come Dancing, and was asked by co-presenter Angela Hartnett if she's ever been asked to join the lineup.

"Yeah, they must have been f***ing nuts," Margolyes replied and also revealed that she had been offered to go on I'm a Celebrity as well but similarly turned it down.

“And they asked me to go in the jungle,” she said, causing co-host Nick Grimshaw to ask: “Was that a hard no?”

“I’ve got class, love,” Margolyes said. “I’m not doing that.”

It's not the first time Margolyes has said she's declined to go into the Australian jungle, as she shared her candid views on The Graham Norton Show.

“Are you kidding? I’m not a whore!" she replied bluntly when asked by Norton if she's considered ever going on the ITV show.

While Margolyes may not go on these shows, she has made iconic appearances on daytime shows such as This Morning.

