Nick Grimshaw's 's*** drawer' in his house makes us all feel more normal

Everyone has a drawer that just gets filled with random objects and trash over time, and Nick Grimshaw has been brave enough to share what's in his.

Accurately dubbing it the 's*** drawer', the former Radio One host pulled out an array of questionable items, included several packs of playing cards, some string, an ornament of the Last Supper, and tape measures.

Fans praised Grimshaw for helping them feel more 'normal' despite his 's*** drawer' being set to the backdrop of an immaculate kitchen.