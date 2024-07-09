Naked Attraction contestant escorted off set after he became 'too excited'

A contestant on the dating show Naked Attraction had to be escorted off set so that he could calm down, host Anna Richardson has revealed.

The controversial and uncompromising Channel 4 show has been on the air since 2016 and has had 10 seasons in that time. Richardson has presented the show since its inception so its fair to say that she's seen it all during that time.

On an appearance on the Andy Jay Podcast, back in 2021, the presenter revealed some of the secrets of the show and let's just say that they are not for the prudish.

Richardson revealed that one of the secrets of the show is controlling the temperature in the studio for the nude male and female contestants. She said "The boys always want the studio to be warm, and they're all doing that crafty tug behind the pods because they want their manhood to look their very best.

"They're always fiddling and touching... whereas the girls want the studio to be freezing because they want their boobs to look their very best."

However, that is only one element of the show that can help the contestants and at the end of the day, they have to show their own self-restraint or face embarrassing consequences.

Richardson said that a few years prior to the recording of the podcast one gentleman on the show had to be temporarily removed from set after failing to control his goods.

She said: "We did have a couple of seasons ago, there was a young man who I think might have been in the pink pod and he was getting a little bit excited about what was about to happen.

"So our lovely floor manager, Dave the floor manager, had to go 'come on' and just had to escort him off the floor for a little while, just to calm down. And then he was brought back onto set."

"It all happens. Boys being boys - you can't control your anatomy, can you? So, there's been a little bit of excitement."

This is far from the most embarrassing thing to ever happen on the show. One episode saw viewers stunned by what was described as the 'biggest penis ever', while two contestants got into an awkward moment when the recognised each other after the nudity reveal.

