Stranger Things fans believe they can hear Wii Sports sound in series documentary

A clip from One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5, has gone viral on social media as viewers of the documentary claim that a cheering crowd sound from Wii Sports when some of the cast wrapped their final scenes of the Netflix show.

Near the end of the documentary, we see Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, and Maya Hawke wrap their final scenes as their respective characters, Jonathan Byers, Steve Harrington, Nancy Wheeler and Robin Buckley.

The four appeared emotional as they wrapped, while the crew and fellow cast members such as Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo can be seen applauding their work.

But some viewers noted the cheers and applause sounded all too familiar, and in a viral TikTok, compared the cheering to the "Gold Crowd Sound Effects" from Wii Sports, and many noted how the two sound identical.

"Stranger Things ending so bad they used Wii Sports sound effect," TikToker @samuel_stuhlinger posted in a video sharing the two sounds to highlight their similarities, which has since received 4.2 million views and 579,000 likes.

"HOW does someone discover this," one person asked in the comments section.

A second person said, "I knew I recognized this sound, turns out my 7800 hours on Wii Sports paid off after all."

"First of all, I just wanna say it's very impressive that whoever made that video was even able to catch that and was even able to remember that," said TikToker @king___weddie.

@king___weddie Stranger Things come on now #strangerthings #strangerthings5 #fyp #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen

Another instance fans in the comments section also mentioned was the alleged use of the iPhone alarm clock in Stranger Things 5.

"Don’t even mention the iPhone alarm at the military base," one person said.

A second person shared, "And the iPhone alarm sound in the finale🥀 this is a joke atp."

Meanwhile, Nerdist's Rotem Rusak also highlighted this in her article "I Got JUMP SCARED By My Alarm Clock Sound on STRANGER THINGS 5."

"I’m in my Hellfire Club t-shirt and eating my Stranger Things Doritos, just like they did on the show this season, having a good time, and BAM!!! There it is, MY ALARM CLOCK SOUND BLARING AT FULL FORCE throughout the WHOLE last part of Hopper and Eleven’s journey on Stranger Things 5, Volume 1," she wrote.

"I expected to be jump-scared by Stranger Things 5, Volume 1 this evening, but the use of my alarm clock sound for such a prolonged period is both cruel and unusual."

