Nintendo Switch will now have 'Wii Sports' games

The Nintendo Switch is set to launch Nintendo Switch Sports which will feature “Wii Sports” games.

According to The Verge, chambara, tennis, and bowling will be returning the games as well as new sports soccer, badminton, and volleyball.

Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) subscribers will have the opportunity to test the game from February 19 - 20 before its official release on April 29.

