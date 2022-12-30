Henry Cavill named most handsome man of 2022

Henry Cavill has come out on top as the most handsome face of 2022, recently released by TC Candler and The Independent Critics.

Since 1990, the 100 Most Beautiful / Handsome Faces lists have been published annually and according to the list curators, they select only 100 faces out of the approximately 160,000 celebrities (which works out to less than 0.001%).

The 2022 results dropped on YouTube this week where the 100 most handsome faces were revealed after over 3m public nominations, and 1800 nominees being whittled down for the prestigious list.

"Aesthetic perfection is only one of the criteria," according to the video caption. "Grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise, hope… they are all embodied in a great face."

Past winners include actor Paing Takhon (2021), YouTuber Felix Kjellberg or "PewDiePie" (2020), Jungkook of BTS (2019), actor Jason Momoa (2018) and "V" Tae-Hyung of BTS (2017).

As well as the Superman and The Witcher star coming first place, some of the other celebrities that managed to make it into the top 10 in 2022 include:

2) Stray Kids star Hyunjin,

3) Dune star Timothee Chalamet,

4) Thor actor Chris Hemsworth

5) Mirror band member Keung To

6) Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount

7) "V" Tae-Hyung of BTS

8) Content creator, Vinner Hacker

9) Ni-Ki of ENHYPEN

10) Animal sanctuary founder and social media personality, Dean Schneider

Other celebrities that appeared in the top 100 also include Jungkook (11) Jason Momoa (12), Zayn Malik (17), and Idris Elba (20).

Although this list proves everyone love seeing Cavill on their screens, it was recently announced he will not be starring as Superman in the next DC film.

This is due to a change in direction from James Gunn, DC Studio’s new co-chairman and Peter [Safran] who say the next Superman film will focus on "an earlier part of Superman's life."

In an Instagram post on (December 14), Cavill confirmed to his 23m followers: "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman."

"After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life."

"The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that," Cavill added.

"James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them, and all involved with the new universe, the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

"For those who have been by my side for years...we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember...Superman is still around."

In October, Cavill also broke the news that he would not be returning as Geralt in the Netflix fantasy drama series The Witcher, and in season four the role will be played by The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth.

