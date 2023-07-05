Watch Tom Hardy read a CBeebies bedtime story to celebrate 75 years of the NHS

Thousands are getting ready to tune into CBeebies tonight (5 July) - even if they don't have kids - as Tom Hardy is back for another Bedtime Story.

The actor is celebrating 75 years of the NHS with a rendition of Zog and the Flying Doctors by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

"Brilliant people like nurses and doctors can help us feel better. And many others, with exciting sounding jobs like radiographers and paramedics.", he reads in a clip shared by the channel.

"So, I'm going to read you a story all about a very special team of magnificent people, and a dragon! "

He's previously made a number of appearances on the segment.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter