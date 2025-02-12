The dancer who pulled out a Palestinian flag during Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance at the Super Bowl has spoken out about the stunt - and insists the rapper knew nothing about it.

The performance was a memorable one: Lamar took aim at Drake alongside Serena Williams with his performance of 'Not Like Us', SZA came out for a duet, and Samuel L Jackson made an appearance.

But some would argue the political gesture was the most unforgettable of all.

Zül-Qarnain Nantambu, 41, was tackled by security and ejected from the stadium after perfectly-timing the move to coincide with a section of the 12-minute performance where banners relating to Lamar would be held up.

The Palestinian flag also read 'Sudan' and 'Gaza' alongside a heart, in relation to ongoing wars in the countries.

Although Nantambu spent two weeks training alongside 400 dancers for the performance and will likely never be seen at the Super Bowl again, he says he has no regrets.

"We live a life of luxury in comparison to what they're going through," he told the Daily Mail. "'I wanted to show that we all are united, and they are loved.

"They are loved here by believers. They are prayed for here by believers. And we're in solidarity and unity with them, praying for the betterment of that situation."

The New Orleans native has been banned from all NFL stadiums for life, but that doesn't seem to bother him either.

"The risk of a ban? I was afraid I was going to get sniped by a Secret Service bullet", he laughed during an interview with Al Jazeera.

"I can watch a football programme on the television if I choose to, sir."





It would appear Kendrick Lamar himself also inspired the activist, with the rapper talking about "the revolution being televised" through his music.

"A lot of people didn't know what's going on in Gaza, what's going on in Sudan and they feel like they're not being represented properly", he added.

"So I had the opportunity to represent them on a global scale and I had to take that opportunity."

