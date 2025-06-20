Bonnie Blue's podcast with Andrew Tate: Everything we know so far

Adult film star Bonnie Blue and the controversial online influencer Andrew Tate appear to be about to release a podcast together – so here’s everything we know about what it could look like.

OnlyFans creator Bonnie Blue has hit the headlines recently after a series of extreme “challenges” – one of which involved her having sex with 1,057 men in a 24-hour period – and saw her permanently banned from the platform .

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Tate is facing charges of rape and trafficking in Romania. The Crown Prosecution Service in England and Wales has also authorised charges of rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain against him.

It seems the controversial duo have now collaborated on a podcast after Tate shared a picture of them both sitting behind microphones, along with podcast host Rob Moore, on his social media on Tuesday.

“Bonnie is the end result of feminism. She is what The Matrix wanted to create,” Tate claimed on X/Twitter.

Bonnie also teased the collaboration in a post on her Instagram, with the caption, “Bringing women forward 1057 years”, making reference to the number of men she had sex with in one day.

When will it air?

According to a post on Moore’s Instagram, the host will be “confronting them both on if they think they are good roles models” in an episode of the Disruptors podcast that will go live this weekend. He has dubbed it “the most disruptive interview of the year”.

Online, people definitely had thoughts.

“The worst people ever just linked up,” someone wrote, posting an image of them.

Someone wrote: “Collab so bad I thought this was AI generated.”

Another said: “Grifters cause if he really was arsed about any of his ‘moral’ standpoints on women he wouldn’t be in a 10 metre radius of her.”

Someone else argued: “This convo gonna set humanity back centuries.”





