Donald Trump finished a press conference early on Thursday (June 5), dodging questions from the media to have a "private conversation" in the wake of Elon Musk's claims that the President is in the Jeffrey Epstein Files.

Musk left the Department of Government Efficiency last week (May 30) in what appeared to be an amicable split from the Trump administration, but it now looks like it's turning into the messiest of divorces.

After announcing his disapproval of Donald Trump's "one big beautiful bill", Musk has now taken to X to drop a huge bomb about President Trump.

Musk wrote on X: "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public."

