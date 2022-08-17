Dr Mehmet Oz, who is facing mockery for a clip of his grocery store endeavours to assemble crudités, has finally responded - and people aren't buying his explanation.

On Monday (15 August), a video of Dr Oz from April resurfaced, which showed him pretending to grocery shop at "Wegners."

That seemed to be a mispronunciation of Redner's Market or Wegmans, both grocery stores in Pennsylvania.

He was also seen complaining about the price of vegetables for a crudité platter, all to point out the rise in inflation and how it affects families.

People online didn't hesitate to mock the video in every way possible.

Even his Democratic opponent in the Senate race, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, also joined in on the conversation about the resurfaced video, hinting at the argument that Dr Oz is an out-of-touch multimillionaire who can't relate to ordinary Pennsylvanians.

"In PA we call this a... veggie tray," Fetterman tweeted.

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But on Wednesday (17 August), Oz spoke his peace when a host on the conservative outlet Newsmax asked about it — and whether he's "relatable to the everyday hardworking American there in Pennsylvania."

Responding to that, Dr Oz said that his crudités video was intended to make a joke about how "ridiculous it is that you can't even put vegetables on a plate," in reference to the inflation and increased cost of food.

"We'll do whatever we need to do to make sure the people of Pennsylvania respect what we're about, and we're going to work as hard as we can to fix their problems. It's what I've done my whole life. It's what I'll continue to do," he said.

And when asked about the grocery store name slip-up, Oz said it was because he was "exhausted."

"When you're campaigning 18 hours a day ... I've got my kids' names wrong as well. I don't think that's a measure of someone's ability to lead the commonwealth."

Still, this response wasn't convincing enough for people on social media, who believed that the video was out of touch and that the exhaustion claim wasn't "an excuse."

Check out those reactions below.

Elsewhere, Dr Oz and Fetterman have gone toe to toe on Twitter, roasting each other as their election for Senate approaches.

A major criticism Fetterman has of Dr Oz is he is not from Pennsylvania and has only declared Pennsylvania as a residence not too long before the race.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.