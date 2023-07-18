Homer Simpson's best meme has been turned into an Adidas trainer

We all know the GIF where Homer Simpson backs into a bush. Well now, Adidas might have created its best collaboration yet, by combining the famous meme and their classic Stan Smith trainer.

The GIF, taken from a 1994 episode of The Simpsons, has been widely used online to express embarrassment in certain situations.

"Him coming through the hedges was based on my childhood behaviour of walking through hedges in my neighbourhood. I would pretend that I was dimension-hopping," David Mirkin, who was a showrunner at the time, explained. "You can only do it a few times before you leave a hole, and so I did tens of thousands of dollars of damage to people’s hedges I’m sure."

The iconic meme can now be found on the back of the Adidas trainer – and we must admit, they nailed the bush's texture.

The collaboration is already going down a treat on Twitter with one writing: "These are incredible. The texture of the bush definitely going to have to grab a pair of these."

"Damn I need those in my life," another added, as a third reiterated: "These are actually brilliant."

Meanwhile, one eagle-eyed creative joked: "Man I wish Homer was a lil more into the bush in the right shoe."

FOX





This isn't the first time one of the show's characters has appeared on an Adidas shoe.

In 2022, the Adidas Superstars payed homage to Marge Simpson and her famed blue do.

Adidas

The Adidas Stan Smiths featuring the Homer meme will reportedly be released on August 18, according to Sneaker Leakers. Indy100 reached out to Adidas for comment.



