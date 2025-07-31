This is why everyone in New York is sniffing billboards right now

We love a marketing gimmick - whether it's Kim Kardashian's Skims unveiling a first-of-its-kind pierced nipple bra, the tortilla chip-sized micro-bikini or a 60-foot blow-up doll taking over Times Square.

However, there's a new campaign in town, and it's got everyone sniffing billboards around the Big Apple. We bet you didn't expect that in 2025, did you?

According to Happi, Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty has shot to the top of the rankings when it comes to being everyone's favourite celebrity-born brand, and is now valued at $2billion, not least thanks to its focus around inclusivity and embracing self-love.

Just days ago they made headlines during the launch announcement of their debut fragrance, Rare EDP, as it was specially-designed with hand therapists and packaging experts to be completely ergonomic and easy to use for those with limited dexterity.

But they're not stopping there, because their marketing campaign to go alongside the launch now has everyone, well, sniffing their way around New York City.

There are three scratch-and-sniff locations throughout Manhattan, two in Soho and one in the Chelsea neighborhood - just simply find the billboards, make sure no one around you is staring, scratch the board, and enjoy the sweet scent of Rare EDP.

Ashley Murphy, VP of consumer marketing at Rare Beauty says the inspiration for the idea came from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

“It’s an invitation to be a part of the scent’s experience, and a way to bridge out-of-home with the power of mobile technology,” she told Modern Retail, noting it was a take on the lickable wallpaper from the film.

Plus, if you scan the QR code on the billboard, you can request a mail-in rollerball sample of Rare Eau de Parfum, and be one of the first to own it.

@creator_origin Caption: 🌸 Rare Beauty’s new fragrance drop is dominating the TikTok algorithm, and here’s why 👇 A scratch-and-sniff billboard in NYC? A bold sensory activation that grabbed real-world attention. Strategic product seeding + gifting = a wave of authentic UGC across TikTok. Static TikTok ads with free samples? The perfect blend of paid media with a direct conversion hook. And of course, Selena Gomez herself teasing the launch pre-release. 🙌 This is how you build hype with intention. From IRL experiences to online conversions, Rare Beauty is running a full-funnel masterclass, and the internet is eating it up. 📈 #RareBeauty #TikTokStrategy #UGCMarketing #InfluencerStrategy #SelenaGomez #BeautyMarketing #CreatorOrigin

The fragrance itself pairs gourmand with caramel, pistachio, and vanilla, layered alongside spicy, earthy elements of ginger and sandalwood, and has four fragrance balms you can buy alongside it to enhance certain elements.

And it would appear everyone is already sold following the billboard success.

"Marketing director needs a raise. That's insane", one person wrote on X.

"Somebody in the marketing team has a mother selling AVON in 2000s", another noted of the nostalgic element.

A third joked: "Thinking about that tiktok that said New York smelled like s*** and Selena saw that and went 'I HAVE A SOLUTION FOR NEWYORKERS SMELLING S*** DAILY' and I love her for that."

The fragrance launches in Sephora from 7 August.

