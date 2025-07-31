Democrats seek release of the Epstein files by invoking centuries old law

Senate Democrats made a bold move on Wednesday (July 30) by invoking a centuries old law to attempt to force the Trump administration to release the Epstein files.

By invoking 'Rule 5', which requires government to provide relevant information if any five members of that committee request it, Senator Chuck Schumer of New York called for the release of information on Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in federal prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Rule 5 became law in 1928 but has been infrequently used and it has not faced significant tests in court, raising questions over whether it can be enforced.

