Trump mishears key details in awkward 'burn bag' blunder

Donald Trump appeared very confused when asked about supposed 'burn bags' relating to Russia's involvement with the 2016 elections.

Fox News recently reported that a source had told them FBI Director Kash Patel had found a 'trove of sensitive documents' relating to the origins of the Trump-Russia probe buried in multiple "burn bags" in a secret room inside the bureau.

When asked by a reporter about this, Trump misheard her and thought she was asking about a member of staff being appointed with the name 'Burnbag.'

Trump went on to say: "I want everything to be shown, as long as it's fair and reasonable."

