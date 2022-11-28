There's nothing more quintessentially British than watching a game of football in the pub - and you now can tuck into fried chicken while you do so as KFC has opened its first-ever pub.

Hammersmith's The Old Suffolk Punch has undergone a temporary transformation to become The Colonel's Arms (aptly named after KFC founder Colonel Sanders) just in time for the Qatar World Cup.

"Chicken is coming home" as fans have been invited by KFC Delivery to enjoy the footy and finger-licking chicken that gets delivered straight to your table so you don't have to miss out on the action.

The chicken chain promotes fans "an unmatched football viewing experience, away from the winter frost and beer garden benches as the Colonel brings his Southern fried charm to this British classic."

Those with tickets will receive a KFC delivery and a free drink and there will be different features such as a KFC delivery bell, Colonel-approved beer and free gravy.

If you want this unique dining experience, the pub is open for a limited time from November 25 and December 1 and you most likely will need a ticket to get in.



While tickets on Eventbrite have sold out, the event page does note that if you want to "wing it" then " most games will also have spots open for walk-ins and tickets on the door," which are allocated on a first come first served basis.

