Keanu Reeves finds out he almost lost out on role to Barack Obama

Keanu Reeves recently realised he almost didn’t land his quirky voice role in Severance because the part was first tipped to be played by Barack Obama.

On the New Heights podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce told Reeves Ben Stiller had revealed he initially had former President Barack Obama in mind to narrate the animated “Lumon Is Listening” building video in Severance Season 2.

Reeves had the hosts in stitches after he said, "Barack must have said no, and then I was like the second choice," before saying it's okay because he got the gig in the end.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings