Piers Morgan challenges Emirates boss on ‘only hiring attractive people’ theory

From crisp uniforms to immaculate grooming, Emirates airline has built a reputation for presenting a certain image in the skies.

In a recent interview, Piers Morgan candidly asked Emirates president Sir Tim Clark about the long-standing theory that the airline hires based on appearance.

Directly addressing the theory, Morgan asked whether "old and ugly men and women are banned from being employed" on the airline.

Clark didn’t dodge the question. Instead, he erupted into laughter before telling Morgan he "wanted to be clear" about the conspiracy.

"We have 25,000 cabin crew and they come from all parts of the world," he shared during the episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored. "The company is hugely aspirational for a lot of these people".

The Emirates boss reaffirmed that the company does not "discriminate in any shape or form," to which Morgan challenged him and brazenly suggested he saw "very few ugly people" while flying with the airline.

Clark doubled down, and said the company hire worldwide, focusing on the "qualities we need to sustain the brand and advance the brand" – including empathy, ability to work with people and under pressure.

"If they happen to be good-looking, well done," he added, with a thumbs-up gesture.

@piersmorganuncensored Do #Emirates only employ good looking cabin crew? #airline #emiratesairlines #airplanes #aviation #travel #cabincrew #PiersMorgan #piersmorganuncensored #fyp





A divisive discussion broke out over in the comments, with some expressing their scepticism regarding Clark's response.

Others jumped to the airline's defence, with one chiming in: "He can hire who he wants, nobody's business."

Meanwhile, one person took the compliment and ran with it, writing: "As ex Emirates crew… Piers Morgan just called me good-looking – it’s a great day."

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.