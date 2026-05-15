007 First Light's Patrick Gibson addresses James Bond movie rumours

Patrick Gibson, who plays James Bond in the upcoming 007 First Light, has addressed speculation about him going for the next movie Bond role.

007 First Light is an upcoming third-person action adventure game with the world's most famous spy James Bond as the main protagonist. It's an origin story that begins before Bond has become 007 and is a completely new take on the iconic character.



Lennie James, who also features in 007 First Light, said his co-star should be in the running to be the next Bond, reportedly saying Amazon MGM Studios "would be mad not to consider" him.

Amazon MGM Studios recently confirmed "the search for the next James Bond is underway".

Speaking to Indy100 after James pushed his name forward but before Amazon MGM Studios revealed casting is underway, Gibson shared how he was feeling about it.

Patrick Gibson as James Bond in 007 First Light / Amazon MGM Studios, IO Interactive

"This game has been my whole world for the past few years in a lot of ways and I'm just so focused on this right now and so excited for this," he said. "But I have a huge amount of love and passion for it."

Gibson also revealed how much it means to him to play Bond in gaming.



He said: "It's been pretty cool! It's been a long process to get to this point and it's exciting to be allowed to talk about it now.

"I remember the audition process was the same as a film, I did a self tape where they didn't tell me it was James Bond but I did have to talk about martinis and how I like them prepared in it, which was a little bit off a giveaway!

"Then there were a few rounds of auditions which was a nerve wracking process but I was so glad to get the part."

007 First Light is out on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on 27 May with a Nintendo Switch 2 release planned for later in the Summer.

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