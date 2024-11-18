Sidemen Charity Match at Wembley sells out in less than three-and-a-half hours

The Sidemen Charity Match sold out Wembley less than three-and-a-half hours after tickets went on sale.

Tickets for the incredibly popular charity football game went on sale at 9am on 18 November and they completely sold out in 204 minutes.

An update on the website for tickets at 12.24pm said: "The Sidemen Charity Match 2025 is SOLD OUT!

"Thank you to everyone who queued and bought tickets. If you weren't able to get tickets you can still join us on 8 March on the Sidemen channel."

Ticket prices started at £13.20 with hospitality packages also offered.

When indy100 joined the ticket queue around the time it sold out to see what demand was like, more than 130,000 people were ahead.

KSI will be playing at Wembley on 8 March 2025 along with The Sidemen as part of their charity match / Joe Maher, Getty Images

The Sidemen, which consists of KSI, Behzinga, Miniminter, TBJZL, Vikkstar123, W2S and Zerkaa, regularly host a charity football match which usually has a number of famous content creators and influencers battling it out on the pitch to raise money for charities.

A number of fans have been speculating as to who will get picked to play this time around with IShowSpeed a name that keeps coming up.

The last Sidemen Charity Match took place at the London Stadium, home to West Ham, on 9 September last year and Sidemen FC secured their third successive win with an 8-5 victory over YouTube All-Stars.

Alongside the seven members of the Sidemen, Sidemen FC were joined by the likes of MrBeast, Deji Olatunji (KSI's younger brother who's best known by his former online alias ComedyShortsGamer) and rapper JME.

Meanwhile members of the YouTube All-Stars included Niko Omilana, Jacksepticeye, Jidion Adams, Max Fosh and IShowSpeed.

