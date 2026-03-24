'North Korea vibes': Bizarre moment Trump gets staff to see who can praise him better

Donald Trump has drawn “North Korea” comparisons (again) after the US president seemingly tried to see which of his staff could compliment him the most.

The bizarre scene unfolded when US president Trump hosted a roundtable event on crime and public safety in Memphis, Tennessee. He was joined by prominent figures in the administration, including deputy chief of staff for policy and as homeland security adviser Stephen Miller , FBI chief Kash Patel, attorney general Pam Bondi and defense secretary Pete Hegseth.

According to journalists, Miller praised Trump “for several minutes”, closing his remarks with the claim that: “What President Trump has done on border security and public safety is a national miracle that will be studied, not only for generations, but for centuries to come”.

As other members at the roundtable clapped, Trump thanked Miller and then said: “So, Kash (Patel), see if you can top that. I don’t know. That’s a tough one, Kash.”

Patel gave it a good go, saying, amongst other complimentary remarks, “Mr. President, thanks for delivering the safest, safest, safest country on God’s green Earth.”

The entire sycophantic affair has drawn comparisons with totalitarian North Korea , where individuals are punished for dissent and criticisms of the government.

“Straight up North Korea vibes,” the Republicans Against Trump group called it.

Another wrote: “Not beating the cult allegations.”

“Unironic national humiliation ritual,” someone else described it as.





“Surreal. Even Pyongyang might fall behind,” another joked.

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